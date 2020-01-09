Boy, oh boy. Things between French Montana and 50 Cent have been getting heated in the past week and a half. What started as a petty jab at French's celebration has turned into full-on Internet warfare between the Power exec. and the Coke Boys founder. Although French has gone to extremes to take down Fif, 50 Cent has been fully fixated on French's vehicles.

French has gone to 50 Cent levels of pettiness in the past few days in an attempt to take down the Power exec. Fif's known for his cruel methods of attacking his foes so it would only appear that French has spent some time studying the game. He's pulled up receipts alleging Fif's bedroom kinks and tattletale past which he's insisted will ruin Fif's career -- an impossible task that would take more than the powers of the Coke Boys head honcho to accomplish.

Despite the extensive research French has done, 50 Cent has continued to keep this all in good fun, maintaining the topic at hand: French Montana's vehicles. Now, you may have seen the autonomous Avatar-inspired Mercedes-Benz concept car, named AVTR, in collaboration with James Cameron. Well, it appears that 50 Cent has his sights set on it but he had the urge to remind everyone that the car isn't from 2008, referring back to the initial point of his feud with French which was the recently-purchased Bugatti that came out over a decade ago.

Peep the post below.