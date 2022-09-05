50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert.

"Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In the clip, Game can be seen on stage as he affirms that he "still don't f*ck with 50 Cent."

"He a *****," the 42-year-old continues. "Imma say it in Houston, I'll say it in New York, I'll say it anywhere."

The recent beef reached a boiling point over the weekend after it had been announced that 50 Cent was among the list of artists who won a Creative Emmy award for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. While celebrating the honor, 50 shared a photo of The Game appearing to be upset, adding "no caption needed."

From there, the two traded posts about each other on social media for the rest of the weekend.

The Game had previously admitted he was “hurt” that he wasn’t invited to perform at the Super Bowl, despite the event being held in Los Angeles and being a former signee to Dr. Dre's Aftermath label.

Check out 50 Cent's latest Instagram post below.



