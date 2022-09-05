The Game and 50 Cent may be in their 40s now, but that hasn't stopped the two legendary lyricists from beefing as though they're still in their teens.

Over the weekend, things heated up between the duo on social media once again after the Power producer took home an Emmy for his work alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar at this year's Super Bowl Halftime show, but the West Coast rapper took things further afterward, publicly dissing Fif in front of a crowd.

50 Cent and The Game in 2005 -- Peter Kramer/Getty Images

While he was performing at Houston's Legends Only Concert on Sunday (September 4) night, Jayceon Terrell Taylor took a moment to let the audience know that he "still don't f*ck with 50 Cent."

"He a *****," the 42-year-old continued, "Imma say it in Houston, I'll say it in New York, I'll say it anywhere."

Despite all the hate, though, The Game made it known that he doesn't hate everything his nemesis does. "And I like his TV shows, put that on the internet!" he exclaimed the crowd looking up at him.





As you may remember, the "How We Do" collaborators exchanged salty words as 50 was celebrating his big win. After the Drillmatic artist threw shade his way, the New Yorker responded with "Oh no, I'm sorry you didn't get one [trophy emoji]. Then the first week 18K, if you need someone to talk to I'm here for you. LOL."

From the looks of @theshaderoom's comment section, many fans are tired of seeing two grown men act this way. "Leave 50 alone so he can focus on the next season of Force and Power," one user wrote.

"This the longest beef in the history of rap beef... Sheesh! I'm over it," and "The Game can't go three business days without calling out a rapper," others added.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.