The trolling between 50 Cent and Teairra Mari has dissipated since the last time they were at war on social media, but that doesn't mean the Power mogul is finished with their legal battle. Years ago, Teairra took Fif to court over revenge porn allegations involving her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, and instead, she found herself hit with a judgment. A judge decided in 2019 that the singer should be held responsible for 50 Cent's legal fees to the tune of $30K, but she took to the internet to jokingly share that she didn't have the money.

50 Cent has previously threatened to go after any and every check that Teairra Mari would receive, and Radar Online reports that court documents show the singer still hasn't made good on her debt. So, Fif has reignited their court feud.

According to reported court documents, Teairra owes the Rap mogul $37,733, a total that includes an additional $4,492 because Teairra was "sanctioned in the case" as well as $2,597.80 in interest. Radar Online stated that Fif filed new documents about the debt including a writ of execution. It seems that 50 Cent is hoping that soon, Teairra's assets can be seized in order to pay off the debt. He has continuously petitioned to gain access to Teairra Mari's financial records.

Meanwhile, the singer has been making appearances on social media and it looks as if she's enjoying her new romance. She's been subtly posting about her good life and 50 Cent wants his cash. Check out Teairra boasting about her new man below.

