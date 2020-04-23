50 Cent has yet to receive the $30,000 judgement owed to him by Love & Hip Hop star, Teairra Mari, and now, he's filed a lien to obtain the rights to own her property and assets until she coughs up the cash. According to official court documents, Teairra has yet to pay a single dime of the $30,000 judgement nor the additional sanctions she was ordered to give 50 Cent back in 2018. Fif has tried on countless occasions to collect the court-ordered judgement from her, but she refuses to pay. As a result, Fif has filed a lien in an attempt to seize her property and assets, and has sent notices to companies believed to be associated with Teairra, demanding that they fork over any payments they owe to her.

It all started back in 2018 when Teairra filed a lawsuit against 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, accusing them of attempting to “sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her" by posting graphic NSFW footage of her on the Internet. Teairra alleged that Akbar had hacked into her Instagram account and posted the video, in which she had “ejaculate on her face." After she removed it from her account, she claimed that 50 then reposted the video onto his own page. However, Fif denied any wrongdoing and insisted that the video had already been reposted by several other people by the time he shared it himself. The judge dismissed all claims against him and promptly awarded him $30,000 in attorney fees to be paid by Teairra.

Teairra previously claimed that she was "broke" and thus unable to pay the judgement. She refused to turn over her bank records after 50 attempted to seize her $100,00 L&HH paychecks, which resulted in the judge awarding 50 an additional $5,000 in sanctions. He has also accused her of taking steps to “actively conceal her assets and prevent” him from seizing them.

