50 Cent and STARZ are at it again. The multihyphenate and the television network have worked on countless projects together over the years, although that hasn't come without the occasional round of butting heads. Most recently, Fif has called out STARZ for allegedly leaking an episode of his Joseph Sikora-led series, Power Book IV: Force.

In an Instagram screenshot uploaded to his feed early on Monday, April 4th, the 46-year-old shared tweets from users claiming that episode nine had been added to the streaming platform ahead of its planned release. "I'm telling [you] this is the best episode this season," one user wrote of the leak. If you don't want spoilers, we suggest you stop reading here.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"So the nephew gets shot in episode nine [of Power Book IV: Force]," another person added, recapping the plot for others to see. "Claudia turns on Tommy because she thinks he doesn't like Vic. Diamond meets up with the reporter [and] forgives her. Diamond hears a conversation his brother had with his friend and it broke his heart."

In the caption, the "In Da Club" hitmaker wrote, "See they leaked the episode again. These people are incompetent. I went to Harvard, so the f*ck what! SMH."





Many fans sided with 50 Cent in the comment section. "Gotta let STARZ go like a bad relationship," one user suggested. Others added, "Ummm spoiler alert much? Ima still watch it tho," and "'I didn't go to Harvard but the people that work for me did' - 50 Cent."





Have you been tuning into Power Book IV: Force? If yes, sound off in the comments on your thoughts about this season.