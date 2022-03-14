Freddie Gibbs has made on-screen appearances in projects like A True Cime, Down with the King, and Peacock's new comedy series Bust Down, but his next one will be his biggest to date, by far.

On the afternoon of Sunday, March 13th, the "Hate To Say It" hitmaker took to Twitter to unveil the trailer for his upcoming episode of 50 Cent's Power Book IV: Force, titled "Outrunning a Ghost," according to HipHopLately.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

"Let's f*ckin go!!!!! #Power #Force," the Gary, Indiana native captioned the 30-second teaser, which introduces us to his character, Gary, who's said to be a "crazy and unpredictable hustler" that also hails from Gibbs' hometown. In another post, the 39-year-old showed some appreciation for Fif, writing, "Much love to @50cent the [goat]."

If you want to get an idea of what to expect from his upcoming performance, be sure to check out Bust Down, which sees the rapper-turned-actor take on the role of Chauncey, a straight-talking casino manager (also from Gary, Indiana) who allows Gibbs' naturally funny persona to shine through on screen.

Speaking of rappers transitioning into the acting world, over the weekend, we shared a story about Quavo expressing his interest in starring opposite Jack Harlow in the upcoming White Men Can't Jump reboot – read more about that here, and let us know if you'll be tuning into Freddie Gibbs' episode of Power Book IV: Force in the comments.

