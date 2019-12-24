Back in October, 50 Cent was flooding his Instagram page with memes and videos of Power cast members urging his followers to call Comcast Xfinity and beg for the cable provider to keep the Starz network in its packages and bundles. If Comcast and Starz failed to reach a carriage deal, Power would loose a sizable portion of its viewership. On Monday, 50 Cent took to Instagram to announce that he "finally got the deal done with Comcast." In the spirit of the holidays, he extended forgiveness to Comcast. "We all make mistakes they corrected there’s we are back in action STARZ," he wrote.

Comcast was initially planning on replacing Starz with its competitor, Epix, due to an escalating carriage renewal dispute. Both parties were blaming each other for not being able to settle on a deal. “Starz has been working diligently to reach a fair market distribution agreement with Comcast Xfinity in order to continue providing our shared customers with access to our acclaimed lineup of premium television content. However, months before our contract deadline and in spite of our best efforts to engage in meaningful discussions, Comcast has publicly stated their intention to drop our networks from all packages and bundles, ignoring industry precedent and demonstrating a total disregard for its customers, communities, suppliers and other stakeholders," Starz said in a statement.

Good thing that Starz will be staying on Comcast because now we don't have to keep seeing Fifty going for the Comcast CEO's neck.