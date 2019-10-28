You'd think people might have learned by now. 50 Centis not one to be trifled with. If you play with his name or likeness, he might sue you. If you play with his business, he might publically shame your ass. If you owe him money, the absolute worst-case scenario, you might not live to see the Tuesday sunrise. And yet, not even a reputation as the internet's most formidable business-minded troll is enough to keep the wolves at bay. Case in point, Fif has recently found himself gunning for a high profile target, perhaps his most "one-percented" foe to date: Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Following reports that Comcast intends on dropping Starz by December 10th, Fif has been vocal about his disdain for the media giants. Now, he's personally singled out Roberts as the reason between the stymied relationship between Power and Comcast. Never one to back down, Fif took to Instagram to sate his thirst for bloodletting. "This is the guy fucking up (Power)over at @Comcast for no reason," writes Fif, alongside a picture of Roberts. "Mother fucker look like he been pushed around his whole life. He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his ass down some where."

With a reported net worth of two billion dollars, Roberts may very well let this once bounce off his shoulder and move forward with his master plan. But seeing as Fif set the tone for a dirty fight, it's possible that Roberts will be forced to counter-attack on the basis of pride alone. After all, it doesn't seem likely that 50 will let up, especially if Roberts doubles down on his current position. One has to wonder if he's ready for the onslaught of a Fofty scorned.