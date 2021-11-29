50 Cent's television empire grows every week, it seems. The G-Unit honcho is fresh off of the season finale of BMF while Power Book II: Ghostcontinues to do some big numbers for Starz. Plus, the upcoming BMF docuseries that he'll be producing, Fif is a busy man these days.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It's the Power universe that remains Fif's most lucrative endeavor on television. The rapper is currently preparing to launch another spin-off titled, Power Book IV: Force which will focus on the story of Tommy as he "cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good" and makes his way to Chicago. Of course, that means that Fif will need appropriate theme music to accompany the show and it looks like he's received confirmation from two of Chicago's finest that they'll be on board.

"Ok the FORCE theme song is done. Me @lildurk and @jeremih coming soon," Fif wrote. "BOOM! Chi-Town vibes. GreenLightGang."

Following the success of Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Fif hinted that the upcoming spin-off in the Power universe will be filled with action from the jump.

"The way that New York was a character in ‘Power,’ Chicago is in ‘Force,'” said Fif. “Knowing Tommy’s temperament, knowing that he’s headfirst with everything he does, it’s just exciting out the gate. Like from episode 1.”

Check out the post below.