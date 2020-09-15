As if it wasn't enough that he's already got four Power spin-offs, the BMF show, and two freshly-announced series with STARZ, 50 Cent is already announcing another new program for us all to get excited about.

Yesterday, Fiddy came through with two major announcements. The first is a new anthology series, where the first season will take a look into Fif's beef with The Game through a true crime lens. The second is a show about the only woman on Lil Wayne's sports agency. Both will premiere on STARZ.

With those now in the fold, 50 Cent is already unveiling another new program, this time teaming up with DJ Envy (from The Breakfast Club) to offer a look into the real estate market in New Jersey.

"I was thinking wouldn’t it be great to see @flipping_nj and @djenvy on Tv, so you can understand the real estate business," wrote the rap legend on Instagram. "Done deal!"

At this rate, it's looking like we'll be hearing about a whole new slate of 50 Cent-produced programming before the end of the week.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Which one has piqued your curiosity the most? There isn't much information available about his current plans with DJ Envy but this one definitely seems interesting.