Both 50 Cent and Soulja Boy shared photos of themselves spelling out words in cash, but Soulja says that he started the trend. The two shared old photos of them doing the money challenge on Instagram, Sunday.

"When i look back at some of the shit that i did, I be bugging out," 50 Cent captioned a photo of himself spelling out "broke" with cash. "I see all these new versions i like all of them. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

"I was the first to do it," wrote Soulja in his own post soon after, sharing a photo of himself spelling out his name in cash back in 2016.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The money challenge is far from the first thing that Soulja Boy has tried to take credit for. Last summer, he caught flak online for claiming to be the first rapper wearing BAPE.

"I was the first rapper on BAPE period," Soulja said at the time. "I understand what they did and it's respectable, but as far as the culture, as far as internet, as far as fashion, as far as the streets, the trap, the trenches, the kids and everything that matter, that was all off of the first album."

Check out 50 Cent and Soulja Boy's money challenges below.









[Via]