Fivio Foreign may have some baby mama drama on his hands. On Saturday, January 22nd, the "Trust" hitmaker dropped off his contribution to the latest internet trend – the #MoneyChallenge.

We've already seen stars like Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy, and Future participate, and now, a handful of others have joined the mix, although Fivio takes the cake for most controversial.

With his stack of bills, the 31-year-old spelt out "FUCC CHILD SUPPORT," and added "good fathers [shouldn't] have to [be] on Child Support" followed by a middle finger emoji in the caption.

As you may have guessed, it didn't take long for the New York-born recording artist to get clowned for his comments, especially after the photo was reposted by DJ Akademiks and other popular Instagram pages.

"Yea cancel his payments and make him buy dictionaries instead," one user joked in the replies. Others added, "I thought this was London On Da [Track]!!! I was bouta sayyyy," and "if [you're] a good provider and father to your child why would you care if it's through child support or not?"





For her try at the challenge, City Girls rapper Yung Miami spelt out "them hoes ain't me" on the floor beside a chair that she can be seen laying on, another handful of bills covering her face. "Respectfully," she captioned it.

The award for most creative would have to go to BeatKing, who claimed that he's "won" the challenge with his video, which begins with him sitting on a chair, rifting through the stack in his hands. The phrase "pop that pussy" is written with more money on the floor, with the letter Y trailing through several other rooms until it eventually ends with "bitch."





"Big trendsetter" Coi Leray also offered up her take, spelling out her nickname on the wooden floor while also revealing her forthcoming album has a total of 18 songs – check it out below, and let us know who you think has the best #MoneyChallenge in your opinion.









