50 Cent looked absolutely head over heels for his girl, Cuban Link, while the couple was spotted on a public outing together recently. Fif went on a little stroll with his girlfriend, Jamira Haines, a fitness instructor and aspiring lawyer who goes by Cuban Link, and based on the look on his face, the man is in love love.

Hot 97 radio station shared the snap of the two lovebirds on Instagram, writing, "#50Cent and his bae spotted out." While Cuban looks distracted by something in the distance, Fif gazes at her longingly. If there were any doubts that these two were still smitten for each other, this moment captured on camera will put that all to rest.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for STARZ

The couple have been together since at August of last year at least, when 50 showed off his new boo at the world premiere for the final season of Power. Though the two of them are known for trolling each other relentlessly over social media, their relationship is proof that two people can playfully poke fun at each other without it negatively affecting their happiness.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for STARZ

Last month, 50 took Cuban's moniker a little too literally when he gifted his lady an actual Cuban link for Valentine's Day. Though the post has since been deleted, Cuban shared a photo of her diamond-encrusted necklace on Instagram, but instead of being stoked, she was confused. "Idk why he got me this," she wrote. "Now I look like I got an album coming out." The two have been keeping their relationship pretty low profile as of late, but if their recent outing is any indication, this "power" couple is still going strong.