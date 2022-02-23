Michael Jordan had a very eventful NBA All-Star Weekend, going viral for a few different reasons. At first, it was unclear if he was even going to show up but once he arrived at the arena, he stole the show. Trending for much of the weekend, one of the main reasons why people were talking about the legendary basketball star is because of a photo and video that went viral of him with Mary J. Blige, getting handsy with the R&B singer.

A photo that was posted online by Mary J. Blige shows her interaction with Michael Jordan and fans noticed that MJ had his hand palming her butt. In an additional video, Jordan gives Mary a hug and pats her on the behind a few times. Clearly, he was feeling loose and comfortable.



Jason Miller/Getty Images

As the world continues to react to Michael Jordan's public shamelessness, 50 Cent and DaBaby have shared their thoughts on the matter. Posting the picture to his page, 50 Cent said, "All Star weekend [eyes wide open emoji] MJ & MJB, he palm the ball LOL."

DaBaby could be found in the comments, laughing, "Go head bruh."

This is the second time that Fif has posted about Mary J. Blige's viral moment with MJ, previously joking that Jordan told Mary (Monet on Power Book II: Ghost) that the Charlotte Hornets were going to draft Zeke, her son on the show.

Take a look at 50 Cent and DaBaby's reactions below and let us know what you think about the moment in the comments.

Screenshot via @50cent on Instagram