A video of Michael Jordan seemingly tapping Mary J. Blige on the butt is going viral on social media following the basketball legend's appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Fans have been reacting to Michael Jordan's exchange with Mary J. Blige, in which the two hug and seemingly speak about Mary's recent performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. MJ can be heard complimenting the singer before leaning in for a hug, reaching his arms around her, and patting her on the behind.

Shortly after, Jordan posed for a photo with the R&B star and Vanessa Bryant. In the picture, fans have pointed out the location of MJ's hand, which, once again, is resting on Mary's backside.

"MJ was WILDIN last night," wrote one person on Twitter in a post that has received over six-thousand retweets.

Michael Jordan is currently married to model Yvette Prieto, tying the knot in 2014. Mary J. Blige was previously married to music producer Kendu Isaacs in 2003 before getting divorced thirteen years later.



This wasn't the only noteworthy exchange that MJ had at NBA All-Star Weekend, as fans have also been talking about his moment with LeBron James, as well as a video that shows the legend rubbing Steph Curry's head.

