Back in June, Miles Bridges turned himself in to the police after being accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend. Mychelle Johnson accused the former Hornets star of beating her in front of their children. This eventually led to three charges of domestic violence.

Just last week, Bridges was hit with three years of probation has he pleaded no contest to one count of DV. This was a plea bargain that Johnson ultimately accepted. Now, Bridges will be on thin ice, as he can’t afford to lash out again.

Bridges Files For Restraining Order

Interestingly, this case has taken quite a bizarre turn. According to TMZ, Bridges filed a restraining order against Johnson just yesterday. In their report, it was revealed that Bridges had allegedly been harassed by Johnson on three separate occasions. The basketball star was becoming anxious and distressed by the disturbances, leading to the restraining order filing.

Johnson allegedly tried to get into Bridges’ Air BnB on October 12th. He tried to keep her from getting in, but eventually, she left and stole his dog in the process. Another altercation happened on October 31st, with Johnson following him home in the early hours of the morning. The last incident took place on November 5th. Bridges says he had to call the police, as Johnson would not leave his Air BnB.

Today, a judge gave Bridges his restraining order. Now, Johnson cannot come near the basketball star. Additionally, there will be a hearing in regards to the RO, and it will take place on November 30th.

