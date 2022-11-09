Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets has caused a divide amongst many entertainers and athletes. Folks on social media have slammed athletes like LeBron James , Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal for speaking out against Kyrie Irving’s comments regarding his heritage and whether or not he identifies as anti-semitic.

On Tuesday, Nick Cannon made it clear that he is certainly team Kyrie. While speaking with CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, about Irving on a new episode of his podcast, Nick declared, “I can wholeheartedly say I know Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

However, Greenblatt fired back, reminding the Wild N’ Out host, “When given the chance to say are you anti-Semitic or not, he didn’t say no I’m not anti-Semitic.” Jonathon continued, “The movie is saying white Jews invented the Holocaust and six million Jews didn’t get killed. Ok … I know that isn’t right because there is a gigantic historical record. Jewish people know, when you dehumanize us this way, we know what’s around the corner.”

Nick went on to argue that the same could be said for what’s happening to Kyrie. “The slave masters would bring the buck — the one that gets out of line — so all the other slaves would see lash after lash, show them the power to set an example. ‘This is what you must do to fall in line.’ So, when we see the six things that Kyrie must do to get his job back, that’s dehumanizing.”

Nick Cannon on Kyrie pic.twitter.com/YFWTzqsioL — New Jeru Media (@newjerumedia) November 8, 2022

The conversation comes after the Brooklyn Nets demanded that the 30-year old point guard to apologize once again, donate half a million dollars to fighting antisemitism, meet with Jewish leaders, undergo sensitivity training, and then meet with owner Joe Tsai to prove he understands what he did wrong.

Kyrie has since met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and reportedly had a “productive visit.” Share your thoughts below.