Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have been beefing with one another since the late 80s. Of course, Thomas played for the Bad Boy Pistons, while MJ played for the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons bested Jordan for the first portion of his career, however, the Bulls eventually took over.

The Dream Team Fiasco

During this time, it became apparent that Jordan hated Thomas with every fiber of his being. This even led to some shady happenings with the 1992 Olympic Dream Team. Thomas should have been on the roster, but he was never even approached. To this day, it is believed that Jordan intervened.

Isiah Thomas and James Worthy talk with a referee during the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

All of these years later, Thomas has felt scorned by Jordan. MJ maintains that it’s all Thomas’ fault, although the Pistons legend vehemently disagrees. This feud has led to some great subliminal attacks, with much of the beef being addressed in The Last Dance.

Isiah Thomas Still Hates MJ

Even all of these years later, Isiah Thomas feels a way about how things went down. This is especially true when it comes to the Dream Team, which he has never received an apology for. In fact, according to Eurohoopsnet, Thomas has smoke for MJ, and he won’t stop until that apology is issued.

Isiah Thomas sends a message to Michael Jordan



“Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago.”



(Via @Eurohoopsnet ) pic.twitter.com/ilqcy4aOOH — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 8, 2022

“Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago,” Thomas said. These are some very strong words, although we imagine Jordan is somewhere scoffing at this. MJ was known for his long list of feuds, and Thomas is just another person in a long line of those who hate him.

These two are in their 60s and still haven’t settled this. At this point, you cannot expect reconciliation to happen anytime soon. Sometimes, you just have to live with that hate in your heart.

