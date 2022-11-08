Fat Joe says that Lil Wayne advised him to “be humble” when they spoke before Joe’s three-month stint in federal prison. Speaking with Jada Pinkett Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk, Joe also recalled visiting Wayne in Jail.

“One of the saddest things I ever did was go visit Lil Wayne in jail,” Joe said. “Not only that, but they had him chained up. Lil Wayne. They had him in shackles and all that. They had him like he was the killer.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Fat Joe performs onstage with Angelica Vila during the TIDAL’s 5th Annual TIDAL X Benefit Concert TIDAL X Rock The Vote At Barclays Center – Show at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL )

Wayne had been serving eight months at Rikers Island back in 2010 for gun charges after a weapon was found on his tour bus three years prior.

Joe continued: “So. I went to go see him. He’s my brother, man. He lives across the street from me in Miami — and so I’m walking into the jail, and I get a phone call. It’s Lil Wayne.

“I was like, ‘Yo Wayne, what’s up?’ And he was like ‘I’m just telling you right now, be humble.’ And I said, ‘Well how do you do it?’ and he said, ‘Just be humble bro. If you’ll be humble they’ll respect you.’”

As for Joe, he had to serve three months in prison back in 2013 for tax evasion. He had reportedly failed to pay income tax on over $3 million from 2007 to 2010.

The full episode of Red Table Talk featuring Fat Joe is scheduled to release on Wednesday at 12:00 PM ET on Facebook Watch.

Check out a clip from the upcoming episode here.

