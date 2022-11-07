Maino wants to know why Amazon isn’t being held accountable for selling Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on their platform. He views it as hypocritical, considering that Kyrie Irving has been suspended for sharing a link to the Amazon page for the antisemitic book, last month.

“So Kyrie Irving is being held for being responsible for a link to a documentary that’s on Amazon and Amazon is a platform that it’s being shared,” Maino said in a clip posted to Instagram, Sunday. “So he’s being held accountable by Nike and whoever else, but Amazon is not?”

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Recording artist Maino performs at BET’s 106 & PARTY’s New Years Eve special at BET Studios on December 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Talk to me…I need some understanding,” he added in a caption to the video.

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Irving for five games without pay after he continually refused to apologize for the post. Nike also decided to suspend their relationship with Irving.

Irving finally issued an apology, last week, in a statement posted on social media.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a documentary that contained some false antisemitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full accountability and [responsibility] for my actions,” wrote Kyrie Irving on Instagram.

He added: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled antisemitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish brothers and sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary.”

As for Amazon, a spokesperson for the company says that they are considering adding a disclaimer to the film.

