Two of hip-hop’s most acclaimed creatives have surprisingly sparked album rumors that have left fans salivating. On a recent RapCaviar interview with host Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs said he’s down to make a collab project with Tyler, the Creator. The two had previously linked up on “Something to Rap About,” a standout moment on Gibbs’ 2020 album Alfredo.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images & Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Jinx asked Freddie whether he’d consider collaborating with Tyler again for a whole album. Fans loved “Something to Rap About,” a dreamy and soulful cut whose excellent verses are still recited by fans. Therefore, the Big Boss Rabbit was quick to praise the “WUSYANAME” star.

“Cha-ching, gimme my money! We could do it, Tyler!” he said. “I’m gonna call his mama and make it happen. … I always loved Tyler, that’s like a little brother to me. … I love Tyler, man, he’s such a f**king weirdo. Like, how can you not love a guy like that?”

Tyler and Freddie are two of the funniest rappers in the game, so their chemistry is no surprise. However, they are as comical as they are successful. Gibbs released $oul $old $eparately to critical acclaim this year, whereas Tyler had the most successful post-pandemic rap tour. His 2021 album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, reentered the top spot on the Billboard charts this year, too.

“Like I said, he’s somebody—he’s like a little brother to me, but I look up to him at the same time, too,” Gibbs said. “I see the things that he does and I’m like, ‘What the f**k?’ It’s amazing. He has no fear at all, whatsoever.”

“I was in the studio with him,” he continued, “and I was like, ‘Man, you know, I like how you be twisting that gay s**t.’ He was like, ‘I’m not gay!’ And his girlfriend was like, ‘Yes you are!’ I love Tyler, the Creator, man. I can’t say enough about him, man. You never know what you’re gonna get with that motherf**ker. That’s why I love him.”

The Odd Future founder hasn’t responded to Gibbs’s comments, but that won’t deter fans’ excitement. Freddie boasts a few collaborative albums to his name, though most have been with producers. His critically acclaimed albums with Madlib, Piñata (2014) and Bandana (2019), were hip-hop events. He also released Fetti with Curren$y in 2018 and the aforementioned Alchemist collab Alfredo in 2020. Tyler, on the other hand, hasn’t dropped collab albums since the OF days. Hopefully we get at least a few more tracks from two of the best rappers gripping mics today.

