Hip-Hop has always been known to celebrate success with new, iced out jewelry. Over the years, the materialistic expression of the culture has unfortunately lead to many artists being robbed or fatally harmed. Earlier this year, rapper PnB Rock was one of many rappers to be gunned down as the effect of an armed robbery.

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley brought new jewelry in hopes that it will ensure his life is spared in a possible armed robbery attempt. On Wednesday, the “First Day Out” rapper flaunted his new diamond-encrusted chain, with an iced out pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Tee Grizzley and PnB Rock attend the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

In a video of the star flexing his new bling, he shared, “What’s nice comes twice. We don’t cry about no losses, we gon’ get it back. Speaking of back, you see what the back of that say?” He went on to show the backside of the pendant, which was engrained with the words “This ain’t worth dying over.” Tee Grizzley went on to say of the message, “That’s a big fact. We don’t buy jewelry back off the streets. You better not get caught with it.”

The new chain and message comes two months after the rapper was robbed of over $1 million in jewelry and cash. Burglars reportedly broke into his home the Los Angeles suburb of Porter Ranch in early September, several pieces of jewelry and money. Grizzley took to Instagram after the robbery to give fans an updated. “I appreciate everyone reaching out and checking on me and shit,” the 28-year-old said in an Instagram video. “I’m good and my family good, thank God!”

The rapper’s message hits home following the loss of his close friend and collaborator PnB Rock. “Man, that was f**ed up, bro. During an interview with Bootleg Kev, Tee Grizzley revealed that he was with PnB just one day before his murder. “That was hard,” he said. “I feel like I lost a genuine friend in this shit, and genuine friends in this business is hard to come by, so that was tough.”

