Tee Grizzley says that he was with PnB Rock the day before he was murdered in Los Angeles, last month. Grizzley reflected on his friendship with the late rapper and how his death has impacted him during an appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

“Man that was fucked up bro, that was hard,” Grizzley said. “I feel like I lost a genuine friend in this shit, and genuine friends in this business is hard to come by, so that was tough.”

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

Grizzley and Rock had publically been friends for years. Last December, Grizzley even gifted Rock $10,000 in cash to celebrate the release of 2 Get You Thru The Rain.

Rock was fatally shot and killed during a robbery attempt while dining out with his girlfriend. Investigators have apprehended a 17-year-old suspect they believe to have carried out the attack.

Elsewhere in his interview with Kev, Grizzley discussed his new album Chapters of the Trenches, which was released on Friday.

“I’m just walking you through everything that happened in the trenches,” Grizzley said of the project. “Not everything, but some of the stuff that happens every day.”

Check out Grizzley’s interview with Bootleg Kev below.

