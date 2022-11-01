The cause of death for Master P’s daughter, Tytyana Miller, has been determined to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed on Monday. Miller passed away at the age of 25, earlier this year.

Master P mourned Miller’s passing in a statement on Instagram at the time of her death.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 02: Master P performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he said in the emotional statement. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.”

He continued: “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Miller’s brother, Romeo, also reflected on his sister’s death on social media at the time: “Although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

Miller and the family had been vocal about her struggles with addiction during the show, Growing Up Hip Hop.

“When people hide that they have a problem, they’ll never overcome it,” Master P said in a 2016 episode. “She was like, ‘Dad, I want to be better. I want to get myself together.’”

Overdoses connected to fentanyl have become increasingly common in the U.S. in recent years. The National Institute on Drug Abuse says that it is the leading cause of overdose deaths and that synthetic opioid overdoses went up by over 56 percent from 2019 to 2020.

