Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.

News of Kanye’s corporate downfall has sparked several memes on social media — including one where rappers joke that they’re cutting ties with themselves, as their alter egos. Everyone from Jadakiss and 50 Cent to N.O.R.E got in on the sarcastic trend. Young Thug is the latest rapper to hop on the viral trend by tweeting that he has cancelled himself.

Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album “PUNK” at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

“JEFFREY HAS REPORTEDLY CUT TIES WITH YOUNG THUG,” he tweeted from Cobb County Jail. This isn’t the first Thugga shared a message behind bars. Back in September, the “Best Friend” rapper shared a slew of thirst tweets about his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. He also shared a random tweet to Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps asking him for swimming advice. Earlier this month, the YSL rapper urged Lil Baby to released his project It’s Only Me, 3 days before the album was slated to drop. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas.”

As for the Kanye meme, even Ye himself got in the social media trend. Making his return to Instagram, he shared a fake news article about himself that read, “Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West.” The Yeezy designer captioned the photo, “Had to cut ties bro.”

JEFFERY HAS REPORTEDLY CUT TIES WITH YOUNG THUG. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 27, 2022

The trend comes on the heels of Kanye’s DONDA Academy reportedly shutting down for the remainder of the year due to Ye’s controversial tweets about the Jewish community. Not only will the Christian Academy be shutting down, the high school’s basketball team is being barred from an upcoming tournament.

“While we are firm in our reasoning for this decision, it does not diminish our heartache and regret for Donda’s hardworking athletes who will lose out the most as a result of Kanye’s actions,” the tournament said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we cannot in good conscience host an organization founded and directed by Mr. West at our events.”

