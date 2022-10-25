If you are a sneakerhead who is looking for better accessibility when it comes to getting in and out of your shoes, Nike and Jumpman have you covered. FlyEase technology has been helping those with physical disabilities, which has led to praise from those who benefit from new advancements in sneaker tech. One shoe that contains the FlyEase technology is the Air Jordan 1, which is receiving a new “Bulls” inspired colorway.

In the official images down below, you can see how the shoe has white leather on the sides, while the overlays are black. From there, the tongue, toe box, and Nike swoosh are all a gorgeous shade of red. These elements come together to bring you the colors of the Chicago Bulls. This is an iconic motif for any Jumpman model, and of course, the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase pulls it off well.

For now, there is no release date associated with this shoe. That should change in the not-so-distant future, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike