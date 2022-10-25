XXXTENTACION continues to maintain a loyal following, even more than four years after his passing. Luckily for his loyal audience, it’s been revealed that fans are about to get some new insight into their favorite rapper.

The public first learned about the possibility of new content when @ourgenerationmusic posted a teaser to their Instagram earlier this week, and from there, the information quickly flooded media outlets.

This November 22 drop has been confirmed to be a new documentary from Fader Films titled In His Own Words. Directed by Rob Stone and Lesley Steele, this new film will serve as a companion piece to the previous Tentacion documentary, Look At Me.

“Cleopatra, Solomon, and I watched the Fader-Jahseh one-on-one interview from 2017,” Stone shared of his experience watching In His Own Words. “It was emotional, chilling, insightful, and tragic on a multitude of levels. It instantaneously brought us closer together. It feels only right to share it with his fans and the world, Jahseh in his own words.”

The movie will be aired through the streaming platform Altavod. Viewers can expect to see previously unreleased footage from a 2017 Fader interview, along with additional insight from Jahseh’s mother and manager.

Rapper XXXTentacion attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET )

The late Florida rapper’s Instagram – which hasn’t been active since his death four years ago – was used to post a trailer for the new documentary, along with an informative caption.

“On November 22, 2022 we will release ‘In His Own Words: XXXTENTACION’, a bonus film that includes never before seen footage filmed by @FADERFilms prior to the creation of ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION,’” it states.

Tentacion’s last film was released alongside a compilation album of the same name. Do you think In His Own Words will follow suit? Let us know in the comments and check out the Look At Me album here.

