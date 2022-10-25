Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X has revealed that he once was invited to attend one of Beyoncé’s Renaissance parties, but was unable to go. The “Industry Baby” rapper explained that he had a concert scheduled the same night while speaking with E! News for a recent interview.

“I’ve actually been invited to come to one of her Renaissance parties and that was super dope,” he told the outlet. “I think it was on the day of one of the shows and I was like, ‘Do I completely leave my fans stranded and don’t come to the show to see Beyoncé or not,’ but you know I couldn’t.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

He added: “Some time though for sure.”

Nas also stated that his favorite songs off of Renaissance are “Church Girl” and “Heated,” which he says feel “liberating.”

“The overall idea of this super duper pop legend, not even, this music legend in general, going into this direction that’s not really mainstream at all. I think that’s just so big of her,” he explained. “It’s liberating.”

Renaissance was released back in July, marking Beyoncé’s first solo album since 2016’s Lemonade. The project debuted atop the US Billboard 200 chart.

As for Nas, he hasn’t confirmed a release date for his next album, but says, “I can bet you that it’s going to be my best piece of art to date.”

