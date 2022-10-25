Nick Young has played a lot of basketball throughout his career, so he knows what it takes for a league and an organization to be successful. Over the past couple of years, Young has played for Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which consists of former NBA stars as well as some players who get in via tryout.

This past season, the league ran into some hard times as there was speculation that the league may have to end its season and go under. In the end, the league secured some funding and they were able to play out the season. Now, the league is expected to continue in 2023, although Young wants to see some changes first.

Logan Riely/Getty Images for BIG3

While speaking to VladTV, Young revealed that this past season, it felt like the league simply wasn’t organized. From not being paid on time to canceled games, there was a lot of uncertainty. He also noted that the league has strayed away from what made it so popular, which is the fact that the teams traveled to a new city every single week. At the end of the day, it all comes down to money.

“I feel like they need to get the right investments and really organize it better because this year in the middle of the season, the season was about to be over,” Young said.

The BIG3 has shown itself to be a great league with an amazing product. They are doing things in a unique way, so hopefully, they are able to prosper for years to come.