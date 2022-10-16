Ice Cube says that the NBA and ESPN are working to “destroy” his BIG3 League. The comments come after the league was officially recognized as the first Black-owned and operated sports league by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and ByBlack.

Cube made the claim while sharing a video from NBA veteran Stephen Jackson on Twitter.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Appreciate you @DaTrillStak5,” Cube wrote. “We definitely need everybody’s support. The @nba and @espn are doing everything in their powers to ignore or destroy @thebig3.”

Cube has previously claimed that there’s been animosity between himself and the NBA since the launch of the BIG3. The N.W.A rapper spoke about their relationship during an interview with Basketball News back in 2020.

“The NBA hasn’t been the nicest to the BIG3,” Cube told the outlet at the time. “Of course, publicly, they say all the right words. But we know privately, there’s things done behind the scenes [with] sponsors, broadcasters, blah blah blah… It did tarnish my fandom a bit.”

Cube founded the 3-on-3 basketball league with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz back in 2017. He’s since described the league as one of his “greatest accomplishments.”

Check out Cube’s recent tweet below.

Appreciate you @DaTrillStak5. We definitely need everybody’s support. The @nba and @espn are doing everything in their powers to ignore or destroy @thebig3 👊🏽 https://t.co/e9pO6JlTGl — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2022

