Ice Cube’s BIG3 League has been fully recognized as a Black-owned and Operated business by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and ByBlack, making it the first and only sports league of its kind.

“Myself and the entire league are honored to be officially certified by ByBlack and the U.S. Black Chambers,” Ice Cube said in a statement. “From day one, the league has been dedicated to providing opportunities for Black players, fans, investors, and partners, and we are proud to be a part of a nationwide network of Black business owners.”

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ice Cube added: “Supporting Black enterprise is a lifelong passion of mine and the BIG3 will continue to build upon its successes and lift up other Black entrepreneurs.”

The announcement comes shortly after Cube and his Contract with Black America Institute landed a deal with the NFL to have the league invest over $125 million into Black-owned businesses.

Cube founded the 3-on-3 basketball league with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz back in 2017. NBA legend Clyde Drexler currently serves as the league’s commissioner.

Back in 2021, the N.W.A rapper described founding the league as one of his “greatest accomplishments.”

Check out Cube’s announcement below.

[Via]