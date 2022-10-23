The world was missing Archibald Slim for a while. After his 2015 record Last Days in the Barrio, the Atlanta rapper took a five year hiatus. In 2021, he finally returned with the triumphant Fell Asleep Praying, which included features from Chester Watson, Da$h, and Father.

The Awful Records alum isn’t taking as much of a break this time around, and is already back with Worldly Ways, a ten song project with appearances from Ethereal, Gabe ‘Nandez, Quadry, and Alexandria. Slim’s unique delivery is in peak form on the project as he adapts to a wide variety of production styles.

The instrumentals throughout Worldly Ways is captivating, ranging from chipmunk soul to hard-hitting Atlanta trap. The title track, which includes Gabe ‘Nandez, encapsulates the philosophy of the album. Slim discusses the “crazy s**t” going through his mind late at night, and his struggle not to get “caught up in these worldly ways.”

In all, the project is a reminder that it’s good to have Archibald Slim and his singular voice back in the fold. Check out the album below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Tracklist