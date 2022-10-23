Rise up, Vamps: it might be Carti season again. The 26-year-old rap trailblazer released his new clothing line Narcissist over the weekend and is still available for purchase via his label Opium, on which he’ll drop his next teased album, Music. The collection includes hats, mugshot-clad hoodies, a sleeveless tee, a bomber jacket, and a tank top. It’s on the pricier side which is unfortunate (the cheapest items are $80), but since the release of the drop, they are still in stock as of writing this article so there’s still time to cop if you missed it.

In an interview with Paper magazine, Playboi Carti revealed the designs and sale of the fashion line have been in the works for about two years, and said the title is about “being the best you… not about being a dick.” We see the fruits of Whole Lotta Red continue to push Carti’s career forward, whether it’s high-profile performances with Ye f.k.a. Kanye West or the hyped launch of this clothing line, which was also connected to a potential album rollout back when Narcissist was still believed to be his next full-length. Fans might remember that some clothing and songs got leaked, which Carti posted about on Twitter.

The “Magnolia” ad-lib wizard elaborated on his vision for Narcissist. “This is our lifestyle, you know what I’m saying? When I wake up, this is already in me and it’s already in a lot of people — it’s all about being yourself and just expressing your feelings through clothing.”

“It just goes back to me falling in love with the tattoo world and finding out about black and white ink,” he continued, explaining that Narcissist was inspired not by other designers, but by Carti’s tattoo artist. “You know, the black and white ink comes from jail… It’s like, yo, the people with the best tattoos had these critical moments that was captured, and that was the whole inspiration.” Given his controversial Satan tattoo, we’d recommend not stepping on Playboi Carti’s ink game. The vamps will be on your tail.

You can check out some of the designs from Narcissist below and check out the full collection here.

