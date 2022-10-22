For years now, Steve Bannon has established himself as one of the most radical figures in the Trump orbit. Like many of Trump’s close advisors, Bannon has had a few legal troubles, and one of said troubles has landed Bannon in prison.

According to Rolling Stone, Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a $6,500 fine for criminal contempt of Congress. Bannon had previously refused to adhere to a subpoena which was issued to him by the January 6 committee, which was attempting to learn more about Bannon’s role in the insurrection.

While being heckled outside the courtroom, Bannon says the midterms will bring "judgement" upon the Biden "regime." pic.twitter.com/eNzQP8n333 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 21, 2022

Judge Carl Nichols, who was appointed by Bannon’s ally Donald Trump, was the justice who delivered the decision. He noted that the right-winger “expressed no remorse” for his actions. Bannon has refused to give Congress any information, documents or otherwise, pertaining to the events that occurred on January 6.

Don’t expect Bannon to be spending time behind bars any time soon, however. The political strategist and alleged fraudster is expected to appeal the decision, and won’t serve time until after that happens.

“The Jan. 6 committee has every right to investigate what happened that day,” said Judge Nichols. Back in July, Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress in November 2021.

Back in 2020, the former campaign advisor faced fraud charges after he allegedly stole money from a “Build The Wall” fundraising operation. According to reports, Bannon was accused of defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Maybe this time around Bannon will learn his lesson.