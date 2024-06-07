Steve Bannon Net Worth 2024: What Is The Ex-Trump Advisor Worth?

Steve Bannon's net worth in 2024 is around $20 million. Learn about his media, political career, and entrepreneurial ventures, including his upcoming prison sentence.

Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist, has had a dynamic career in media, politics, and business. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is estimated to have a net worth of around $20 million as of 2024. This article explores his multifaceted career, highlighting his media endeavors, political influence, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Media Career: From Hollywood To Breitbart

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 25: Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Donald Trump, leaves after a court appearance at NYS Supreme Court on May 25, 2023 in New York City. Bannon was charged last year with money laundering, conspiracy, and attempting to defraud for his role in the 'We Build the Wall' scheme. The state charges are based on the same federal charges for which Bannon was pardoned by former President Donald Trump. He and others have been alleged to have defrauded contributors to a private $25 million fundraising effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Steve Bannon’s career in media began in Hollywood, where he worked as an executive producer. He was involved in the production of various films and documentaries in the 1990s and early 2000s. His most notable project during this period was the 2004 documentary In the Face Of Evil, which chronicled Ronald Reagan's battle against communism.

In 2007, Bannon joined Breitbart News, a conservative news and opinion website. Under his leadership as executive chairman, Breitbart became a powerful voice in the conservative media landscape. Bannon's tenure at Breitbart was marked by a significant increase in the site's influence, particularly during the 2016 presidential election. Breitbart’s aggressive style and unfiltered content resonated with many conservatives, solidifying its status as a major player in right-wing media.

Political Career: From The White House To Prison

US President Donald Trump (L) congratulates Senior Counselor to the President Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Steve Bannon’s political career took off when he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. His strategic acumen and deep understanding of the populist movement helped Trump secure a surprise victory. Following the election, Bannon was appointed as Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President. He held this from January to August 2017.

Bannon's tenure in the White House was undoubtedly marked by controversy and infighting. Despite his short stint, he played a key role in shaping the administration's policies and communications strategy. After leaving the White House, Bannon continued to be a significant figure in American politics, often providing commentary and strategic advice to conservative candidates and causes.

In 2020, Bannon faced legal troubles when he was arrested and charged with fraud in connection with the “We Build the Wall” campaign, a fundraising effort purportedly for building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Then, in 2021, he was pardoned by President Trump, but other legal issues persisted. In 2022, Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena related to the investigation of the January 6 Capitol riot. His prison sentence is set to begin on July 1, 2024.

Entrepreneurial Ventures: Business Success & Failures

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: Chief strategist and senior counselor, Stephen K. Bannon is seen as President Donald Trump meets with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. CEO's from a number of top U.S. companies were in attendance. The president spoke about possible cuts in regulations that can be made. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In addition to his media and political careers, Steve Bannon has been involved in various entrepreneurial ventures. After serving in the Navy, he worked at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker. Then, he left Goldman Sachs to co-found Bannon & Co., a boutique investment firm specializing in media. One of his notable successes was negotiating the sale of Castle Rock Entertainment to Ted Turner. This deal earned his firm a stake in five television shows, including the highly profitable Seinfeld.

Bannon also invested in digital media and technology. He was an early investor in Internet Gaming Entertainment, a company that facilitated the sale of virtual goods for online games. However, not all of his ventures were successful. His involvement with Biosphere 2, a large-scale ecological experiment, ended in failure and legal disputes. In 2016, Bannon's various ventures came under scrutiny during the presidential campaign. Despite controversies and mixed success, his entrepreneurial activities significantly contributed to his wealth.

