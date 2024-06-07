Steve Bannon Net Worth 2024: What Is The Ex-Trump Advisor Worth?

Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist, has had a dynamic career in media, politics, and business. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is estimated to have a net worth of around $20 million as of 2024. This article explores his multifaceted career, highlighting his media endeavors, political influence, and entrepreneurial ventures.
Media Career: From Hollywood To Breitbart
Steve Bannon’s career in media began in Hollywood, where he worked as an executive producer. He was involved in the production of various films and documentaries in the 1990s and early 2000s. His most notable project during this period was the 2004 documentary In the Face Of Evil, which chronicled Ronald Reagan's battle against communism.
In 2007, Bannon joined Breitbart News, a conservative news and opinion website. Under his leadership as executive chairman, Breitbart became a powerful voice in the conservative media landscape. Bannon's tenure at Breitbart was marked by a significant increase in the site's influence, particularly during the 2016 presidential election. Breitbart’s aggressive style and unfiltered content resonated with many conservatives, solidifying its status as a major player in right-wing media.
Political Career: From The White House To Prison
Steve Bannon’s political career took off when he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. His strategic acumen and deep understanding of the populist movement helped Trump secure a surprise victory. Following the election, Bannon was appointed as Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President. He held this from January to August 2017.
Bannon's tenure in the White House was undoubtedly marked by controversy and infighting. Despite his short stint, he played a key role in shaping the administration's policies and communications strategy. After leaving the White House, Bannon continued to be a significant figure in American politics, often providing commentary and strategic advice to conservative candidates and causes.
In 2020, Bannon faced legal troubles when he was arrested and charged with fraud in connection with the “We Build the Wall” campaign, a fundraising effort purportedly for building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Then, in 2021, he was pardoned by President Trump, but other legal issues persisted. In 2022, Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena related to the investigation of the January 6 Capitol riot. His prison sentence is set to begin on July 1, 2024.
Entrepreneurial Ventures: Business Success & Failures
In addition to his media and political careers, Steve Bannon has been involved in various entrepreneurial ventures. After serving in the Navy, he worked at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker. Then, he left Goldman Sachs to co-found Bannon & Co., a boutique investment firm specializing in media. One of his notable successes was negotiating the sale of Castle Rock Entertainment to Ted Turner. This deal earned his firm a stake in five television shows, including the highly profitable Seinfeld.
Bannon also invested in digital media and technology. He was an early investor in Internet Gaming Entertainment, a company that facilitated the sale of virtual goods for online games. However, not all of his ventures were successful. His involvement with Biosphere 2, a large-scale ecological experiment, ended in failure and legal disputes. In 2016, Bannon's various ventures came under scrutiny during the presidential campaign. Despite controversies and mixed success, his entrepreneurial activities significantly contributed to his wealth.
Conclusion
Steve Bannon’s estimated net worth of $20 million in 2024 reflects his extensive and varied career. From Hollywood producer to political strategist and entrepreneur, Bannon has left an indelible mark on multiple fields. Despite legal troubles and controversies, his influence in media and politics remains significant. As he faces a prison sentence beginning on July 1, 2024, his future endeavors and their impact on his net worth will be closely watched.