One of the many new albums to land this weekend comes from South Central-based artist RJmrLA, who delivered his sophomore effort, Rodney Brown Jr via EMPIRE on Friday (October 21).

“This album is literally a transparent introduction of who I am outside of being an artist,” the “Special Delivery” hitmaker explained in a press release. “I wanted people to really know me hence why it is self-titled after my government name. I took my time with this and didn’t want to just release music because people felt it was time. The new music needed to be right. It needed to be me.”

Aside from his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign in the music video above, RJ also preceded his album with singles like “Corner House” and “Aye Bitch” featuring OT Genasis.

Stream Rodney Brown Jr on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Rodney Brown Jr Tracklist: