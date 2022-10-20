A new update has been shared in Mystikal’s case after it was reported that his legal team recently asked a judge to release the rapper on bond while he awaits trial for his impending rape case. Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was accused of first-degree rape after an alleged incident in late July. According to the prosecution, Tyler sexually assaulted and kept a woman in his Baton-Rouge estate against her will. Almost two months later, details of the attack were finally released.

According to the unnamed woman, the 52-year-old accused her of stealing $100 from him. Mystikal reportedly became angrier as they argued, eventually attacking the woman and pulling her braided hair out. He then allegedly seized her car keys and cell phone, preventing the purported victim from leaving or communicating with the outside world.

The woman claimed Tyler was high at the time and began throwing rubbing alcohol at her, saying he wanted to get rid of any “bad spirits” that might have been inside her body. Following this pseudo-exorcism, she stated that she was raped. At some point thereafter, she was able to escape to a hospital.

The accused was charged with numerous criminal accounts including domestic abuse battery by strangulation, robbery, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, and several drug-related offenses. He has remained in jail since.

Now, months later, the rapper has requested to be let out on bond as he awaits his trial. His attorney, Joel Pearce, has recruited a forensics unit to help prepare a thorough defense.

“Some of the most important data in this case is trapped in a mobile phone and social media providers,” Pearce told the press. “I immediately contacted Garrett Discovery to formulate a plan to capture the data so that justice can be served.”

Andrew Garret, of Garret Discovery, stated that his team will consider all forms of digital evidence in their search to obtain the facts regarding Mystikal’s case.

If found guilty, Mystikal could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

