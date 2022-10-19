It seems like everybody has an issue with how Instagram is running things these days. Whether you’re anti-reels, concerned about the Metaverse, or just want to see your friends pictures more easily, there’s always something to send a strongly worded email to The Zuck about. For those of you looking for something new from the platform, rumors indicate that Instagram is on the heels of rolling out a new feature that would allow users to pick a song for their profile.

The rumors come from a Twitter tech insider who showed the layout of the addition on a regular iPhone screen. No further details have been revealed in terms of when it will be available, what songs you’ll be able to play, and how the song actually appears on your profile.

Older readers may not be too surprised or curious about this feature. You might remember that early pioneers of social media like MySpace and Bebo had almost the exact same concept on their site: a song that you would put on the background of your page. As social media continued to evolve, the feature became forgotten in the sands of time, only for Instagram to reportedly dust it off very soon.

However, many users have bigger things on their mind when it comes to the Instagram app. There will always be people who want to tweak an app to exactly how they want it to look or function, but a platform as large as Instagram has understandably gotten a lot of criticism for how it handles certain features. In fact, the comments section in a The Neighborhood Talk post about the news are full of them.

Instagram literally self-imploded, and it didn’t have to.



Everything about the app was great a few years ago. The algorithm was fantastic, our timelines were in chronological order AND we were able to stay updated with everyone we followed.



And they took it away for what? — ShawtyAstrology🧚🏽✨ (@shawtyastrology) October 15, 2022

