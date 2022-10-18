It was double date night for Adele, her beau Rich Paul, comedian Kevin Hart, and his wife, Eniko Hart, earlier this week in Beverly Hills. As Page Six reports, the two couples linked up one evening in sleek all-black ensembles to attend an event sponsored by Audemars Piguet, during which they posed for photos and exchanged laughs together.

The 43-year-old shared photos from the star-studded affair to his Instagram feed on Monday (October 17), writing, Celebrating 50years of greatness with my amazing partners @audemarspiguet ….If you know me then you know my love for watches!!!!!”

(L-R) Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon LA Book Launch on October 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet)

Speaking of their activities for the evening, Hart teased that he and his famous friends “drank @grancoramino and [talked] time pieces all night.” He added, “My type of party!!!!!!”

The photo dump kicked off with a snapshot of both couples smiling for the camera, followed by a photo of just the Harts posing in front of the luxury brand’s sign and a wall of greenery.

Afterward, we see a black and white shot of the Jumani actor and his sports agent friend laughing together, followed by a candid photo of the Philadelphia native pondering over several large bottles of liquor.

As for the English songstress and her man, they sparked marriage rumours just last month after Adele uploaded an interesting post to her Instagram feed.

The 30 hitmaker previously denied engagement rumours, although she’s said in recent interviews that she would love to have kids with Rich Paul in the future – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

