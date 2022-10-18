The multi-hyphenate mogul has long expanded his brand and touts a heavily diversified portfolio, but according to new reports, Jay-Z wants to know how his finances are being handled. It is commonly accepted that anything Hov touches turns to gold, and his reach spans from music to sports to just about any money-making avenue there is—including spirits.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has been raking in the dough thanks to his booze brand, but according to TMZ, SC Liquor is questioning its partners at Bacardi about their financial books.

The outlet stated that Jay and Bacardi have had an even split partnership of the famed cognac D’Ussé since 2011. It wasn’t said why this inquiry has been requested, but it seems that the Rap mogul’s team wants Bacardi to provide “all books and records, the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories … as well as all info regarding Bacardi’s physical inventory and its inventory process.”

In court documents, it was reportedly stated that SC Liquor also wanted to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as” a partner.

An official statement about this lawsuit has not been shared publicly. D’Ussé remains a favorite in Rap circles and it isn’t difficult to locate a shoutout from one of our favorite artists, including Jay-Z, in their songs.

