When it comes to Texas rap, Houston’s the city to beat, but Whookilledkenny is proving to listeners that they should never sleep on Austin. The 25-year-old has just released a five-track EP titled Strictly Business that’s sure to house an ear worm or two for your upcoming week. It follows last year’s No Refunds EP and a slew of singles this year like “Campaign” and “Get Paid.”

The EP is a style that Kenny seems very comfortable in, considering he broke out onto the scene with a debut EP, Pay the Fee. He’s able to work enough instrumental and mood variety here to make the project feel as complete as any other album, going from the hard-hitting trap banger that is “Don Julio” to the sun-drenched Cali bounce grooves on “Teach Her The Game.” The closer “Glad I Spent It” has similarly sunny synths, yet “Pleasure Me” opens the EP up as if you’ve just landed in a dark Atlanta street, with menacing keys and breathy background synths. Of course, the bass bangs on every single track.

So do Kenny’s animated delivery and flows. Depending on the track’s vibe, he may go for a more subdued delivery or reach into higher or more impassioned vocal runs, but every verse is marked by his nasal delivery and some compelling lines. He mostly raps and sings about the kind of girl he wants in his life, and how that relationship would fit into his lifestyle and current state. It’s a tried and true musical expression, but with cheeky lines like “Nah, I ain’t perfect, but who’s better than me?” on “Teach Her The Game,” Whookilledkenny is able to work in his own playfulness and creativity into the tale as old as time.

1st listening party in LA was a success pic.twitter.com/DEnBMQsSvQ — Strictly Business Out Friday (@whookilledkenny) October 16, 2022

Inspired by the likes of Lil Wayne and working with the likes of Lil Baby and Hollywood Cole these days, Whookilledkenny has the potential to follow up with a true splash album. He also started as a Christian rapper, so the influences of gospel culture and styles also set him apart as an artist and likely inform his more soulful songs. Strictly Business sounds like a culminate distillation of his work thus far, and Kenny is likely ready to enter the next step of his artistry.

Check out the tracklist for Strictly Business below, and find it on your streaming service of choice.

Tracklist

1. Pleasure Me

2. Teach Her The Gam

3. Worth It

4. Don Julio

5. GLAD I SPENT IT