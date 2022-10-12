Alvin Kamara is easily one of the best players in the league when it comes to being versatile. From running the ball to catching passes, Kamara is a dynamic superstar who makes the New Orleans Saints interesting, even if they aren’t going to do anything significant this year.

With that being said, Kamara’s recent string of performances have appeased Saints fans, especially those who have him on their fantasy teams. Kamara is one of those players who is always a safe bet in fantasy, and that has been especially true in 2022.

Unfortunately, some fans are just a bit too comfortable with the Saints star. This includes one 15-year-old who said “good game N****” to the running back, on Instagram. The teenager in question is white, and Kamara immediately spotted this. It eventually led to a hilarious text exchange in which the fan begged Kamara not to post the screenshots.

This led to even more back-and-forth. In the end, Kamara posted the screenshots and even tagged the kid’s school. It was a pretty embarrassing moment for the teenager, who is likely going to see some consequences for his actions.

Alvin Kamara ruthless for this pic.twitter.com/8LL3loLl2K — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 12, 2022

