It’s usually frowned upon to record comedians during their performances, but earlier this month, a patron travelling with Carnival Cruises felt compelled to pull out her camera and film white jokester Rob O’Reilly as he casually said the n-word multiple times throughout his set.

According to a new report from TMZ, TikTok user @thepamelafrilot shared her story on social media last week, writing “So on [a] Carnival Cruise right now and they are perfectly fine hiring someone who uses the n-word multiple times in his show,” over the screen.

Comedian Rob O’Reilly poses at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 17, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage)

According to the original poster, if anyone dare question O’Reilly, he responded by saying, “If you’re offended, get [the f*ck] out.”

In another upload, she explained, “This is a video of him saying if we are offended by him saying the n-word we should leave! And people actually cheering him on.”

Despite the evident cheers, it was obvious that many on board and online were still upset with the “comedy” show’s racist undertones. Thankfully, Carnival has heard the complaints loud and clear.

At this time, it’s been noted that O’Reilly’s upcoming performances have all been cancelled, and the funnyman is no longer welcome on the company’s cruise ships.

Prior to this unflattering incident, he has been seen on projects like Last Comic Standing and American’s Got Talent, and even did a stint as a correspondent on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Since he’s been outed via TikTok, though, some have taken the liberty of digging into O’Reilly’s Twitter account and pulling up troubling posts from the back. “For me, people are like ski slopes. I’m scared of the Black ones,” he wrote in 2014.

“When I look at my fellow man, I don’t think, ‘That guy’s Black,’ or ‘That guy’s Puerto Rican.’ I think, ‘That guy’s a felon,” another controversial post from over a decade ago says.

