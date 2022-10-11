Antonio Brown has been known to go on some unhinged rants in the past. Much like Kanye West, AB is one of those people who you only hear from a few times per year, and when you hear from them, oh, best believe you’re going to be in for a few weeks of wild headlines.

For instance, in just the last week, Brown has been sued for selling fake jewelry, he flashed his private parts at a pool in Dubai, and he even went after Tom Brady for his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. It was a banner week from the former wide receiver, and now, he is keeping the party going with some egregious tweeting.

Elsa/Getty Images

For instance, Brown took to Twitter recently where he stated that he would be starting his very own NFL team called the “r*tardinals.” The logo was a take on the Arizona Cardinals, although you can tell that the shape of the cardinal’s head has some obvious deformities.

We have no idea why Brown would tweet something like this, other than to be provocative. Of course, this is Twitter we’re talking about, so you can imagine that a lot of people were offended by just how crass AB is being. Regardless, it doesn’t seem like he cares all that much. We’ve seen this behavior from AB in the past, and we will continue see it until someone stops him.

Starting my own Team Sign 🆙 pic.twitter.com/qdK8q5RNGR — AB (@AB84) October 10, 2022

Let us know what you think of the latest AB saga, in the comments down below.