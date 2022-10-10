The City Girls, consisting of JT and Yung Miami, have become one of the most popular female rap groups of all time. Their popularity may have started in 2018, but they’ve made tremendous progress since then, working with top artists and climbing charts with every release.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

While people love them for their confident attitudes and vulgar lyrics, it seems that they lack one thing– stage presence.

On Saturday, October 8, the duo performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacouras Center, but it wasn’t what everyone expected it to be. Shortly after their set, Twitter users began slamming the artists for leaving during the middle of their performance.

One person wrote, “Not the city girls walking off at their Philly show [crying emojis.” While another added, “City girls said “FU*K PHILLY.”

Not the @citygirls got tired in Philly 😳 — Thee Boss Me (@TheeBossMe) October 9, 2022

Wait… the city girls had a concert in Philly the other night and walked off the stage? Did y’all get y’all money back? Lol — . (@Radinehaley_) October 10, 2022

After the last time I saw city girls when they came to philly and performed for about 15 mins after being late I would neverrr again — Ti 💕 (@Nittiaaa) October 9, 2022

Several people also captured videos of the female artists exiting the stage just as one of their hit songs blasted from the speakers.

While neither of the group members has spoken directly about the incident, fans are using Yung Miami’s recent tweet as justification. A couple of days before they performed, the mother of two tweeted, “Ion really give af about this rap sh*t all I do is shop and get my a** licked!!!”

Nonetheless, the girls are set to perform tonight at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.