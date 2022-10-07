Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always been about his business. He remains incredibly private in his personal life, and unlike many other people with his stature, he has yet to be caught in a compromising position. No one has ever leaked information about the man, and it is a testament to how he carries himself, regardless of the situation.

Considering his wealth and fame, there is plenty of temptation out there. Smith could get together with a co-worker or even indulge in relationships that go beyond what most people are able to experience. With that being said, Smith understands that he needs to be extra careful given who he is.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Smith spoke about his relationships with women and how he always favors his job and what he’s built. In his mind, no woman or co-worker is worth jeopardizing the hard work he has put in to get to where he is now.

Smith also went on to reveal that there have been times when he felt like some women were trying to set him up. He even recounted when three different women hit him up at a hotel in Dallas during the 2011 NBA Finals. Smith knew it was too good to be true, and he ultimately rejected their advances. Smith can tell when a woman is being too pushy, and he feels as though these instances could lead to some trouble. Ultimately, Smith moves cautiously around women, and it has benefitted him greatly.

Smith clearly knows what he’s doing, and he shouldn’t switch up his methods, anytime soon.