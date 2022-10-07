NBA YoungBoy is one of those artists that you can always count on to drop some fire. He has been incredibly consistent since coming onto the scene, and whenever he drops a new album, he’s good for a few hits. On his latest effort 3800 Degrees, YoungBoy is back with some high-energy tracks, and there is no doubt that his fanbase is feeling it.

One of the standouts on the album is the second track, “Won’t Step On Me.” This track contains the iconic YoungBoy formula as you have a complex piano-based beat that has loud hi-hats which drive the energy. From there, YoungBoy delivers an aggressive brand of lyricism that immediately leaves you in awe. His talent is undeniable, and this track is living proof of that.

As always, you can listen to the new track, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hold on, no way at all you gon’ step on me

Bitch, a issue if you thinkin’ you gon’ rep off me

And your finest n**** stankin’, he ran up on me