Boosie Badazz is getting deeper into the film industry. The Baton Rouge legend released his film, My Struggle in 2018. Most recently, Badazz unveiled his new film, Water Boyz, which dives into the story behind Atlanta’s infamous Water Boys.

It only made sense that Boosie would drop off music to accompany the film. This week, the Goat Talk rapper shared his latest single, “Water Water.” The drippy single sticks to the plot of the film with a few personal flexes squeezed in between. “Lil n***as gettin’ paid when they was small just like Boosie do/ Saw them n***as runnin’ up the car, I’m like, ‘Damn, this a movie shoot,” he raps on the record.

The new single is part of the Water Boyz soundtrack. Earlier this year, Boosie released his project, Heartfelt, and the deluxe edition. Perhaps, we’ll be hearing more from him soon.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hellcats in Georgia, trappin’ with your best friend

Lil n***as gettin’ paid out that water on the west end

Hustlin’ ’cause the blocks slow, better than selling rocks though

They waitin’ on they Chapo, free that n***a Ralo