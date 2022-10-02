It’s been a tough month for Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 singer was accused of having an affair during his wife’s pregnancy when DMs between him and an Instagram model were leaked. Levine’s since denied any affair, but many aren’t ready to forgive him.

The scandal hasn’t stopped Levine from continuing his work with Maroon 5, however. The singer took the stage Saturday night (October 1) with his band at a fundraiser put on by Shaquille O’Neal.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 01: Singer Adam Levine (L) of Maroon 5 and Shaquille O’Neal perform during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation)

It seemed the crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena still had a favorable view of the IG Casanova, as he was met with cheers when he got up to perform. Shaq even joined the band to perform their hit “This Love.”

O’Neal said in an interview that he didn’t want to judge Levine for what he did. “It is not my job to say, ‘You did this. You did that. You shouldn’t have did this. You shouldn’t have did that,'” the basketball legend said. “As far as I can say, he’s coming to help kids out this weekend. He’s a good man in my book.”

O’Neal’s annual fundraiser, called “The Event,” raises money for the Boys and Girls Clubs and Communities in School. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to charity.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live had their own fun with Levine this weekend. In the show’s season premiere, Miles Teller acted as a host for a gameshow called “Send Something Normal.” The members of the cast played Adam Levine and Armie Hammer, as the two stars failed to do just that.

